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Facebook Oversight Board Co-Chair reveals how decision on Trump was made
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40 views • May 06, 2021
Co-Chair of Facebook's Oversight Board explains the events that led to their decision, the Facebook that many people don't see, the potential future for former President Trump on the platform and more - via Newsmax TV's 'Rob Schmitt Tonight.'
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