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What's happend in Denmark? 'Save our Children' Another Demostration d 10.10.2021
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20 views • September 24, 2021
Note: I make this video in English, so the English speaking can see what is going on in Denmark, which has taken place for years...
What is Freedom of Speech? - I've neen doing my Freedom of Speech for years, I've convicted guilty as a criminal four times even if I could prove that the things I'm writing is 100% true... no one can stop me...
--
Demo - Save Our Children - Protest.
Copenhagen Sunday D 10 Oct 2021
At. 10:00 - 00:00
Fælledparken: Musik & Taler
Rådhuspladsen: Storskærm
Resten af DK: Oplysning.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN7gZ_1463xhQRERFvRCNgA
https://sites.google.com/view/redvoresborn/start
--
Predictive Programming mkultra https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
BT 21.09.2021 Antallet af unge med stoffer eksploderet. På ti år er antallet af sigtelser for narko-besiddelse mod mindreårige i København steget med 76 %....
https://www.bt.dk/krimi/antallet-af-mindreaarige-sigtet-for-besiddelse-af-narko-eksploderet-svaert-at-pege
The symbol of the All-Seeing Eye in Freemasonry.
The Eye of Providence - Eye with Sunburst
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=all+seeing+eye+symbolism&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: 'What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)[28.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y4XSH48xYpU/
Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal - Part 6 [26.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DthgkKFurBPS/
Time to Wake Up, There’s Something Going On! (Reloaded) [07.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uux7MwFJRnRd/
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 15 [12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bqve6pMU2NAq/
KJ Ozborne: Systemic Satanism & The World + America are in 'Wonderland'[12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnK13tWB0J2x/
Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er Pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
Statsminister Mette Frederiksen og Retssystemet holder hånden over ham.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic pedophilia & child trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-14
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora LIVE [21.09.2021]
'Mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days.
People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God — having a form of godliness but denying its power.
Have nothing to do with such people.'
- II Timothy 3:1-5
What is Freedom of Speech? - I've neen doing my Freedom of Speech for years, I've convicted guilty as a criminal four times even if I could prove that the things I'm writing is 100% true... no one can stop me...
--
Demo - Save Our Children - Protest.
Copenhagen Sunday D 10 Oct 2021
At. 10:00 - 00:00
Fælledparken: Musik & Taler
Rådhuspladsen: Storskærm
Resten af DK: Oplysning.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN7gZ_1463xhQRERFvRCNgA
https://sites.google.com/view/redvoresborn/start
--
Predictive Programming mkultra https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
BT 21.09.2021 Antallet af unge med stoffer eksploderet. På ti år er antallet af sigtelser for narko-besiddelse mod mindreårige i København steget med 76 %....
https://www.bt.dk/krimi/antallet-af-mindreaarige-sigtet-for-besiddelse-af-narko-eksploderet-svaert-at-pege
The symbol of the All-Seeing Eye in Freemasonry.
The Eye of Providence - Eye with Sunburst
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=all+seeing+eye+symbolism&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: 'What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)[28.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y4XSH48xYpU/
Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal - Part 6 [26.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DthgkKFurBPS/
Time to Wake Up, There’s Something Going On! (Reloaded) [07.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uux7MwFJRnRd/
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 15 [12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bqve6pMU2NAq/
KJ Ozborne: Systemic Satanism & The World + America are in 'Wonderland'[12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnK13tWB0J2x/
Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er Pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
Statsminister Mette Frederiksen og Retssystemet holder hånden over ham.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic pedophilia & child trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-14
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora LIVE [21.09.2021]
'Mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days.
People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God — having a form of godliness but denying its power.
Have nothing to do with such people.'
- II Timothy 3:1-5
Keywords
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