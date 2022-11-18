Create New Account
Jim Jordan Walks Through “How Far” Establishment Media’s Narrative of Hunter’s Laptop Has “Evolved”
GalacticStorm
Published 11 days ago
Never forget how this story has changed, said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Thursday, at a press conference held by GOP members of the House Oversight Committee regarding an investigation into President Biden and his connection to questionable fiscal transactions and business dealings with foreign countries.

corruptionemailsscandalbiden crime familyhunter biden laptopron johnson

