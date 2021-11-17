© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you see and hear Fart Face Biden farting on TV ? Peeee Yuuuuu. This can not be real. Do you remember the Poopy Cushions we used in High School ? Talk about making people laugh.
Follow
0
Share
Report
153 views • November 17, 2021
I have heard that Jim Carey is playing Biden with a mask on. This would be right up his alley. I just found a new restaurant in our area and they had this strange looking unicorn cow in their main dining room. It was so colorful I had to take this picture.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.