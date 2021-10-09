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Parents That Protest Racism and Medical Tyranny are Now Domestic Terrorists in America
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350 views • October 09, 2021
Drew Hernandez of https://drewhlive.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how parents who protest CRT and medical tyranny are now classified as domestic terrorists in America.
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