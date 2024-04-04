AMERICAN JOURNALIST ARRESTED FOR PHOTOGRAPHING HISTORIC BUILDING - KULT NEWS

Police in America are actually a foreign military operating unlawfully on US soil!
I say this because the "United States of America" is a for-profit CORPORATION located offshore! This is just a FACT!
The "Statutes and Codes" that Congress makes are nothing more than CORPORATE POLICIES! You know.... "Police" enforce POLICY!
EVERYONE needs to watch a video called "The occult art of law"
when you are finished watching that one, watch
"Strawman, Nature of the Cage"
Then I'd suggest that you watch "David Straight Live from Texas"
Learn to present yourself as a MAN or WOMAN!
STOP representing the "Legal Fiction" that was created with your birth certificate, which is a CORPORATION!
This was done to dupe you into believing that the corporation is YOU!
It's not! Every Court in America is trying CORPORATIONS or "Legal Fictions"
Because they have no authority over MEN and WOMEN!
If you really want to learn.... After watching those videos, go and subscribe to the "Justinian Deception"on YouTube and watch ALL of his videos! I did!
original video: KULT NEWS
Here's the Deal
May Yahuwah grant you strength and protection brothers and sisters
