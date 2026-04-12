Vance's uranium/nuclear weapons excuse is "very weak & cannot be believed" - Al Mayadeen analyst Musa Assi

Al Mayadeen analyst Musa Assi: Vance's uranium/nuclear weapons excuse is "very weak and cannot be believed."

Iran has repeatedly said it doesn't want nuclear weapons and is ready to reduce enrichment to very low levels for civilian use. Everyone is convinced Iran does not have the intention to produce a nuclear weapon.

The real reasons for failure:

1. Israel succeeded in sabotaging negotiations by insisting on continuing the war on Lebanon, violating the ceasefire that Trump had agreed to as a precondition.

2. The US chose "Israel first" not "America first." Vance called Trump ten times in 21 hours, showing he lacked full authority. The American negotiating team chose Israeli interests over American interests and peace.

Failure may take us back to before the ceasefire. The military option is still on the table.