💡 Tactic Shift Required

Waking up the sleeping has to shift AWAY from Fear Based stories. Thus- Covid, the Jab and anything at all on that topic should be considered fear based. The sleeping, many have had a number of jabs and say 'they are fine.' Their commitment to that outdated narrative is deeply rooted. Only a personal injury or a death confirmed to be caused by the jab will wake them up now.We need alternative methods of awakening the sleeping and we need to stop playing the drama addiction game.
💥 So since the narrative shift is happening, so too must our actions need to shift. THINK!
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺
👉Trump Jan 26th announcement - https://rumble.com/v274j7k-president-trump-on-cleaning-out-the-rot-and-corruption-in-washington-d.c..html
👉Chicken Story Link - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/tractor-supply-chicken-feed-reportedly-causing-egglaying-stop-board-ties-wef-jeffrey-epstein/
👉Lara Logan Nails it - https://tv.gab.com/channel/ladybee/view/holy-shit-how-was-this-allowed-62337208695eb38e6a37f76e
👉LOTS AND LOTS more we can do. - https://rumble.com/v259xg0--lots-we-can-do.html
🙏 Ascension .. Awakening.. Eternal New 👉 https://rumble.com/v25kdyd--eternal-new.html
💥The real power of unity - https://rumble.com/v262lwq--divided-is-conquered-vs-duplication-and-win.html
👉 Derek Johnson's Deeper Dive - https://rumble.com/v1jeilr--dereks-deeper-dive.html
🟢 Derek Johnson Document Download www.thrdocuments.info
Credit for the Cover graphic - https://www.youtube.com/@yoprofmatt
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 🗡
✔ Telegram Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker - https://t.me/Thrivalism 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "Twisted Light Worker."
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.