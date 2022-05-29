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Show 78 Ext. Oregon Statewide Jural Assembly GRAND JURY HEARING
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84 views • May 29, 2022
Oregon Statewide Jural Assembly GRAND JURY HEARING.
Two issues to vote on:
1) We have started foreclosure or eviction against the State of Oregon aka STATE OF OREGON on 5 specific buildings.
As you know, since the Covid lie, public building and government offices have been closed to the public. The shut down “due to covid” is still being used to deny us access to a government that is clearly not functional. These monolithic buildings are sparsely occupied still, yet require heat, light, maintenance.
2) There is strong evidence that ARTICLE VII (Amended) was unlawfully slipped into our Oregon Constitution in 1910 and thus changed our Oregon judicial system to color of law, thereby nullifying the original ARTICLE VII.
This means that all our Courts on Oregon are unlawful, are based on fraud and all the judges oaths are to the (Amended) Corporation color-of-law version of our Constitution and acquiesced to by the legislature and the executive.
We aim to correct this as we know fraud vitiates all contracts partially or completely.
Local Portland cable access show started to return Oregon to a Constitutional Republican form of government. Assemble per the constitution, create a civilian court of record and assemble a Grand Jury for the return of a Constitutional Republican form of government.
[email protected]
facebook.com/OregonSJA/
orsja.org
Two issues to vote on:
1) We have started foreclosure or eviction against the State of Oregon aka STATE OF OREGON on 5 specific buildings.
As you know, since the Covid lie, public building and government offices have been closed to the public. The shut down “due to covid” is still being used to deny us access to a government that is clearly not functional. These monolithic buildings are sparsely occupied still, yet require heat, light, maintenance.
2) There is strong evidence that ARTICLE VII (Amended) was unlawfully slipped into our Oregon Constitution in 1910 and thus changed our Oregon judicial system to color of law, thereby nullifying the original ARTICLE VII.
This means that all our Courts on Oregon are unlawful, are based on fraud and all the judges oaths are to the (Amended) Corporation color-of-law version of our Constitution and acquiesced to by the legislature and the executive.
We aim to correct this as we know fraud vitiates all contracts partially or completely.
Local Portland cable access show started to return Oregon to a Constitutional Republican form of government. Assemble per the constitution, create a civilian court of record and assemble a Grand Jury for the return of a Constitutional Republican form of government.
[email protected]
facebook.com/OregonSJA/
orsja.org
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