T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle - The [Black Magick] Dream: Raising Osiris
Published 15 hours ago

Almost 2 years ago, New Years Eve was celebrated in a special way in Seattle, Washington. The event was called, T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle, 2021. That Covid-Era production involved a video called, The Dream, which was broadcast as a substitute for the live event that otherwise would have taken place. We published a video about this a year later, but we couldn't cover everything we wanted to in that single video. So, we're following that up with this one, where we focus on one very specific image that appears as the key to decoding a brief sequence.


