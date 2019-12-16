Elisheva Eliyahu Invites You to Her Hanukkah/Sukkot Sukkah ! Holy Items & Urgent Warning - Amightywind Ministry

Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu shows her sukkah treasured items. You’re invited inside!3 hour video, and even more, coming with fun, laughter , joy, dancing , singing, original songs, celebration from some of AmightyWind International Messianic Jewish congregation! New joyful Hanukkah Prophecy! Serious Sukkot Prophecy! Thank you subscribers, please thumb up. I pray blessings on each person and look forward to meeting you in Heaven!Revelations both new and old! “Every scribe instructed concerning the Kingdom of Heaven is like a householder who brings out of his treasure things new and old” (Mt 13:52). My revelation from YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH with proof in Book of Maccabees quotes below.New revelation YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH gave me, Elisheva Eliyahu, as leader of AmightyWind Ministry 25 years and ancient Scriptures from the Second Book of Maccabees:Put your sukkah or symbol of it in your home for Hanukkah to honor exalt YAHUSHUA during Festival of Lights during the time of the rededication of Temple where the miracle of only 1 day of anointed oil to light Menorah lasted 8 days! “And now see that ye keep the Feast of Tabernacles [Hag Sukkot] in the month [of Kislev]” (—A Letter to the Jews in Egypt From the Jews of Jerusalem and Judea , 2 Mc 1:9, KJV).2 Maccabees 10:1 Now Maccabeus and his company, YAHUVEH guiding them, recovered the temple and the city: 2 But the altars which the heathen had built in the open street, and also the chapels, they pulled down. 3 And having cleansed the Temple they made another altar, and striking stones they took fire out of them, and offered a sacrifice after two years, and set forth incense, and lights, and shewbread. [...] 5 Now upon the same day that the strangers profaned [defiled] the Temple, on the very same day it was cleansed again, even the five and twentieth day of the same month, which is [Kislev]. 6 And they kept the eight days with gladness, as in the Feast of the Tabernacles [Hag Sukkot], remembering that not long afore they had held the Feast of the Tabernacles [Hag Sukkot], when as they wandered in the mountains and dens like beasts. 7 Therefore they bare branches, and fair boughs, and palms also, and sang psalms unto HIM that had given them good success in cleansing his place. 8 They ordained also by a common statute and decree, That every year those days should be kept of the whole nation of the Jews.YAHUSHUA Ha MASHIACH is the ETERNAL LIGHT and the Hanukkah miracles foreshadowed what was to be in the future as Isaiah 53 and many Messianic Scriptures of Isaiah prophesied—what Orthodox Jews are taught to ignore—it describes YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH! This Scripture describes a Jewish Man who would be sacrificed! YAHUSHUA was birthed from the Jewish womb of a Jewish woman, still a virgin! All in the Torah, which is the 5 Books of Moses and more, all the instruction of YAHUEVH. Torah translates in English “instruction,” and in the KJV often as “law”. YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH also called JESUS CHRIST is THE LAW, THE WORD MADE FLESH from Genesis to Revelation!YAHStube is at Amightywind.com uncensored videos the prophecies, warnings as Great Tribulation nears! AmightyWind has alternative to Youtube so subscribers. When I tell you go to YAHSTUBE and amightywind.com, please keep coming 1st to my Youtube channels: YAHSladyinred, plus YAHSladynred (rebuilt 2009 channel after I proved the reprobates serpents lied)! In Heaven, the HEAVENLY FATHER YAHUVEH EL SHADDAI will send all evil ones to worse tortures of hell & lake of fire we cannot comprehend, just as HE did to those who tried to annihilate the Jewish people in the time Maccabees!