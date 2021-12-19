Truth of COVID’s Genetically Engineered Origin Comes Out From UK Daily Telegraph

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12/15/2021 National Pulse host Raheem Kassam says in Warroom that the Daily Telegraph reported the blockbuster news that Dr. Alina Chan, a specialist in gene therapy and cell engineering from MIT and Harvard informed the members of the British Parliament about the Covid, a genetically engineered origin is reasonable. However, no one comes up with the bioweapon theory in their debate.