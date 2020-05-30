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The Plant Paradox - Why Consuming a Plant Based Diet May Be Comprimising Your Health
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60 views • May 30, 2020
Plants play an important role in most people’s diets. But did you know that certain seemingly healthy plants like tomatoes may be compromising your health? In today’s video, we’re going to dive into the world of plant lectins to talk about the plants that you should be consuming, and the ones you want to steer clear of.
5 Major Food Groups to Avoid or Make Modifications to:
1. Grains - pressure cooked quinoa only
2. Nightshades - peel and deseed tomatoes and peppers
3. Squash - peel and deseed squash, pumpkin, zucchini, & cucumbers
4. Legumes - pressure cooked beans only
5. Dairy - A2 dairy only (goat, sheep & buffalo dairy products; only consume cow's dairy from these breeds: Asian, Jersey, Guernsey, Limousin and Charolais)
5 Reasons to Avoid Grains
https://youtu.be/-OeZ02LMmCA
Got Dairy Problems? Try This
https://youtu.be/QeE4xzV7LsA
List of Foods to Consume and Foods to Avoid
https://cdn.gundrymd.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/PlantParadoxShoppingList-R3.pdf
5 Major Food Groups to Avoid or Make Modifications to:
1. Grains - pressure cooked quinoa only
2. Nightshades - peel and deseed tomatoes and peppers
3. Squash - peel and deseed squash, pumpkin, zucchini, & cucumbers
4. Legumes - pressure cooked beans only
5. Dairy - A2 dairy only (goat, sheep & buffalo dairy products; only consume cow's dairy from these breeds: Asian, Jersey, Guernsey, Limousin and Charolais)
5 Reasons to Avoid Grains
https://youtu.be/-OeZ02LMmCA
Got Dairy Problems? Try This
https://youtu.be/QeE4xzV7LsA
List of Foods to Consume and Foods to Avoid
https://cdn.gundrymd.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/PlantParadoxShoppingList-R3.pdf
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