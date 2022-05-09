© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IS MEDICAL THERAPY KILLING YOU SOFTLY - DR JENNIFER DANIELS WITH BLACKROSE & FEATHERLITE (03.22.17)
Follow
0
Share
Report
69 views • May 09, 2022
Is Medical Therapy Killing You Softly - Dr Jennifer Daniels with BlackRose & FeatherLite on Mind Body & Spirit (03.22.17)
Why are more people dying when they have health care? Are the hospitals killing us ? Tune in as Dr. Jennifer Daniels speaks on health care & women’s role in health.
NEW WEBSITE as of 8/2021: https://vitalitycycles.com/
5% OFF VITALITY CAPSULES: http://vitalitycycles.refr.cc/jeannam
TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE; Never Call 911 Again! - https://vitalitycycles.com/products/1581861
FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Report: https://vitalitycycles.com/collections/the-candida-cleaner-report
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Why are more people dying when they have health care? Are the hospitals killing us ? Tune in as Dr. Jennifer Daniels speaks on health care & women’s role in health.
NEW WEBSITE as of 8/2021: https://vitalitycycles.com/
5% OFF VITALITY CAPSULES: http://vitalitycycles.refr.cc/jeannam
TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE; Never Call 911 Again! - https://vitalitycycles.com/products/1581861
FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Report: https://vitalitycycles.com/collections/the-candida-cleaner-report
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.