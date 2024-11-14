This morning, the Israel Defense Forces entered Umm al-Hiran destroying this religious structure - part 1

In addition to the now familiar raids by Israeli security forces in the West Bank of the Jordan River, today the Internet is actively discussing a similar operation in the small Arab village of Umm al-Hiran in the Negev desert.

Previously, the Israeli authorities declared all the buildings in this settlement illegal and subject to demolition. And while the local residents were ready to dismantle their homes, no one was going to destroy the only mosque in the village.

And this morning, the Israel Defense Forces entered Umm al-Hiran with the sole purpose of completing what they started and destroying this religious structure. Several residents tried to prevent this, resulting in their detention.





🔻The demolition of Bedouin villages in the Negev is by no means a new practice, often justified by the lack of building permits for the residents, although in reality it much more resembles the forced relocation of the local Arab population.

At the same time, no matter how much the Palestinians and local Bedouins try to resist, in reality not every settlement is able to defend its position, including against the backdrop of a lack of unity and only empty support from the international community.

#Israel #Palestine

@rybar