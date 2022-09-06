ALEX JONES [4 of 4] Tuesday 9/6/22 • JASON BERMAS, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

THE NEXT PHASE OF THE GREAT RESET IS HERE! EUROPEAN UNION/UK ANNOUNCE UNIVERSAL BASIC INCOME IN RESPONSE TO THE COLLAPSED ECONOMY CAUSED BY COVID LOCKDOWNS, SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAAlex Jones lays out the hard truths of the publicly announced global takeover: Under the guise of national security and ecological stewardship, globalists have installed an infrastructure of TYRANNY that has been accepted by the masses! Carbon and food rations will be used to decide who lives and who dies!

The blueprint to defeat the NWO is now here! Order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset before it's too late! Link in this article!

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