Revelation | Pt. 25 - MYSTERY BABYLON THE GREAT | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Revelation 17 = Spiritual Babylon (One World Religious System) Revelation 18 = Commercial Babylon (One World Economic System) 17 & 18 go together to describe 2 systems with 1 HQ Revelation 17 Revelation 17:1-6 says, "One of the seven angels who had the seven bowls came and said to me, “Come, I will show you the punishment of the great prostitute, who sits by many waters. 2 With her the kings of the earth committed adultery, and the inhabitants of the earth were intoxicated with the wine of her adulteries.” 3 Then the angel carried me away in the Spirit into a wilderness. There I saw a woman sitting on a scarlet beast that was covered with blasphemous names and had seven heads and ten horns. 4 The woman was dressed in purple and scarlet, and was glittering with gold, precious stones and pearls.She held a golden cup in her hand, filled with abominable things and the filth of her adulteries. 5 The name written on her forehead was a mystery: babylon the great the mother of prostitutes and of the abominations of the earth. 6 I saw that the woman was drunk with the blood of God’s holy people, the blood of those who bore testimony to Jesus. Let's start w/Babylon To understand future Babylon you need to understand historic Babylon Except for the city of Jerusalem, Babylon is mentioned the most in the Bible (300x) 404 verses in Revelation; 42 verses about Babylon Ancient Babylon was incredible 1 of the 7 wonders of the Ancient world with its' hanging gardens Built off the Euphrates River in Modern Day Iraq Walls were 35 stories high and 87 feet wide; chariot races Impenetrable city 60 years before Babylon fell, the prophet Isaiah prophesied the Great Empire would be overtaken by another 150 years before the fall of Babylon the prophet Isaiah stated it would fall and even named the King who would do it, Cyrus Scripture predicted its' fall but Scripture also predicts its' coming resurgence The reason Babylon is so important is because it is the birthplace of man-made religion (important about the prostitute) Genesis 10:8-10 Nimrod is Noah's great-grandson He leads the building of the Tower of Babel at Babylon Nimrod = Rebellious One "Before" in Hebrew means "in the face of" God; Nimrod is not a good guy Genesis 11:1-8 Here is something interesting: occult worship and false religion traces back to Babel Foundations of Man-Made Religion 1. Faithlessness - Rejection of God's Promises 2. Disobedience - Rebellion against God's commands 3. Legalism - Refusal of God's grace Ancient legend came out of Babel Nimrod married Semiramis Son Tammuz who was gored to death but supernaturally resurrected Mentioned in Ezekiel 14:8

