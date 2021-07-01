Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Health Care Costs (ARCHIVED Radio Show 05.14.13)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Loses Connection 27:32 - 31:08
Totalitarian Tip Toe Expedited by Health Care Policy
On this show Blake Radio airs a show Dr Daniels did on Universal Voice Radio as their guest speaker.
Dr. Jennifer Daniels’ show entitled, “Healing with Dr. Daniels". The show reveals the workings behind the Modern Health System, how it creates illness and how to avoid this planned outcome. Dr. Daniels provides insights and solutions.
Topic: Incremental encroachment on the simple sovereignty of our bodies and how this effects our survival situations and how we can respond to it to increase our survival under stressful times.
Special Report Time Magazine,
Bitter Pill: Why Medical Bills Are Killing Us (March 4, 2013)
https://content.time.com/time/subscriber/article/0,33009,2136864,00.html
FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports - https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387
TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE - https://totalhealthaccelerator.thinkific.com/?ref=9f9e76
https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
B17, Laetrile, Apricot Seeds - RNC Store: https://rncstore.com/cureswanted
Use Coupon Code: CURESWANTED
If you wish to LEAVE A TIP - https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted
Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578
More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CuresWanted:9
RoxyTube: https://www.roxytube.com/@CuresWanted