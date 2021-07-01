Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Health Care Costs (ARCHIVED Radio Show 05.14.13)

Loses Connection 27:32 - 31:08





Totalitarian Tip Toe Expedited by Health Care Policy

On this show Blake Radio airs a show Dr Daniels did on Universal Voice Radio as their guest speaker.





Dr. Jennifer Daniels’ show entitled, “Healing with Dr. Daniels". The show reveals the workings behind the Modern Health System, how it creates illness and how to avoid this planned outcome. Dr. Daniels provides insights and solutions.

Topic: Incremental encroachment on the simple sovereignty of our bodies and how this effects our survival situations and how we can respond to it to increase our survival under stressful times.

Special Report Time Magazine,

Bitter Pill: Why Medical Bills Are Killing Us (March 4, 2013)

https://content.time.com/time/subscriber/article/0,33009,2136864,00.html





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