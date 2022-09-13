Create New Account
Ukraine can spike the ball, they gained one yard
Prepper Guy Podcast
Published 2 months ago
Ukraine acts as if they got the ball past the 50-yard line, but they are behind by 50 points in the 1st quarter and are still just a Pop Warner Team running plays taught to them by real Pro Players.

Keep acting like fools Ukraine while you bring others to collapse, the EU for example.

Keywords
americarussiaukrainebad sportsmanshipstill losing

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
