The Truth About Health, Control, Prophecy & America’s Future: Dr. Bryan Ardis + Amanda Grace + Mel K + Alfie Oakes + Dr. Stella Immanuel + Dr. Simone Gold + John Bamber | FOC Show

In this special FOC Show compilation from the ReAwaken Reunion in Tulsa, we bring you powerful backstage conversations with Dr. Bryan Ardis, Amanda Grace, Mel K, Alfie Oakes, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Simone Gold, and John Bamber. From health freedom and medical truth to prophecy, food supply concerns, spiritual warfare, hidden frequencies, and the future of America, these interviews cover the urgent conversations happening across the nation right now. Each guest brings a unique perspective on what they believe is unfolding in our country, why people are waking up, and how the remnant can stand strong in faith, truth, and courage.





You’ll hear from doctors, prophetic voices, researchers, entrepreneurs, and truth-tellers who are challenging the mainstream narrative and calling Americans to pay attention. This ReAwaken Reunion special is packed with bold warnings, timely encouragement, and conversations you won’t hear from the corporate media.





Watch now and share with someone who needs to hear it.





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John Bamber

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Dr. Bryan Ardis:

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MOST RECENT INTERVIEW with Dr. Ardis: https://rumble.com/v7aowz8-dr.-bryan-ardis-the-shocking-link-between-dehydration-heart-attacks-and-con.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a





HYDRATE: https://thedrardisshow.com/nature-wins-hydrate-complete-green-apple-30-servings/





Amanda Grace

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YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/ArkOfGraceMinistries





Alfie Oakes

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Dr. Stella Immanuel

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Dr. Simone Gold

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