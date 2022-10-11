Clay Clark: 74 Updates You Need to Know NOW

Thank you for helping us by supporting this broadcast at: www.ToddCoconato.com/give

74 Updates You Need to Know NOW:

Klaus Schwab | Klaus Schwab Discusses the Future of TOTAL MASS Censorship Which He Calls, "hé xié" - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1gp86j-klaus-schwab-klaus-schwab-discusses-the-future-of-censorship-which-he-calls.html

National Security Memorandum on Partial Revocation of Presidential Policy Directive 28 - READ - https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/10/07/national-security-memorandum-on-partial-revocation-of-presidential-policy-directive-28/

One World Government | "Join Me I'm Glad to Sit Here At the Right Hand of Satan. We Americans Are Going to Have to Yield Up Some of Our Sovereignty." - Walter Cronkite - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1nc43e-one-world-government-.html

October 16th 2012 - Why Was a Patent Filed for the Creation of An Artificial Immune System: Methods for Making and Use? https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-8288159-B2

Are Central Banks Going Bankrupt? Morgan Stanley Makes A Striking Observation - READ - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/are-central-banks-going-bankrupt-morgan-stanley-makes-striking-observation

Kanye West and Tucker Carlson | "It's a Genocide of the Black Race. Planned Parenthood Was Made by Margaret Sanger a Known Eugenicist." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1n09la-kanye-west-and-tucker-carlson-.html

Why Did Representative Joe Courtney Introduce the HR 748 CARES ACT Designed to Fund COVID-19 Relief 1 Year and 1 Month Before the COVID-19 Pandemic Ever Occured? - https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/748/text

Is Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy Calling Preventative Action? https://truthsocial.com/users/TrueGenFlynn/statuses/109124094984041916

Can Lindsey Graham cannot be trusted? WATCH - https://twitter.com/mazemoore/status/1499971702780014592?s=20&t=IRoxK6hsblUMQHAL5bntng

Bill Gates | The Great Reset | "Cows Alone Account for About 6% of Global Emissions, So We Need to Change Cows." - Bill Gates - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1myvqa-bill-gates-the-great-reset-.html



