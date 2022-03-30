Explained: The World Health Organization's Controversial 'Pandemic Treaty'

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The Pulse
We sit down with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed from the World Council For Health to discuss the WHO pandemic treaty and the concerning aspects showcased within the early documents the organization has released.
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