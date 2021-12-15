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Q-Anon - The Best Lie Contains a Lot of Truth (Part 4) [August 2018]
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180 views • December 15, 2021
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
Original title: My Reaction to 'Q Plan To Save The World' Video [2018].txt
My reaction to the great new video by Joe Masepoes.
It brought up a lot of emotion for me.
link to "Q: The Plan To Save the World"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/knsKuXaYwN9I/
-> 404 - Page not found qanon.pub
Welcome to the Global War (Old Links)
-------------------------------------
Q intel drops:
https://bit.ly/2QUTFrb
https://qmap.pub/
---
Q proofs:
https://bit.ly/2FTZqPC
https://www.qproofs.com/
---
Q anon posts 'breadcrumbs':
https://qposts.online/
---
Q Research
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/9346566.html#9346961
---
http://we-go-all.net/q.html
https://www.qanon.pub/
https://www.qanon.news/
---
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse
https://twitter.com/POTUS
https://www.whitehouse.gov/
--
--
Source:
First published at 00:09 UTC on June 27th, 2018.
Amazing Polly - 107812 subscribers
Created 4 years, 9 months ago.
409 videos
107812 subscribers
7066036 views
Political commentary, philosophy, psychology, research, deep state, technocracy, globalism, New World Order.
Canada and US mostly. My website is amazingpolly.net https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
There you can find ways to contact and/or support my work.
Thanks for being here!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PI3kdaMQfPc/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amazingpolly/
------------------------------------------
Original title: My Reaction to 'Q Plan To Save The World' Video [2018].txt
My reaction to the great new video by Joe Masepoes.
It brought up a lot of emotion for me.
link to "Q: The Plan To Save the World"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/knsKuXaYwN9I/
-> 404 - Page not found qanon.pub
Welcome to the Global War (Old Links)
-------------------------------------
Q intel drops:
https://bit.ly/2QUTFrb
https://qmap.pub/
---
Q proofs:
https://bit.ly/2FTZqPC
https://www.qproofs.com/
---
Q anon posts 'breadcrumbs':
https://qposts.online/
---
Q Research
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/9346566.html#9346961
---
http://we-go-all.net/q.html
https://www.qanon.pub/
https://www.qanon.news/
---
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse
https://twitter.com/POTUS
https://www.whitehouse.gov/
--
--
Source:
First published at 00:09 UTC on June 27th, 2018.
Amazing Polly - 107812 subscribers
Created 4 years, 9 months ago.
409 videos
107812 subscribers
7066036 views
Political commentary, philosophy, psychology, research, deep state, technocracy, globalism, New World Order.
Canada and US mostly. My website is amazingpolly.net https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
There you can find ways to contact and/or support my work.
Thanks for being here!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PI3kdaMQfPc/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amazingpolly/
------------------------------------------
Keywords
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