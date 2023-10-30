Ring of fire Solar Eclipse 2024 Prophecy

Joe 2:28 And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my Ruach upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions:
Joe 2:29 And also upon the servants and upon the handmaids in those days will I pour out my Ruach.
Joe 2:30 And I will show wonders in the heavens and in the earth, blood, and fire, and pillars of smoke.
Joe 2:31 The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and the terrible day of Yahuah come.
Joe 2:32 And it shall come to pass, that whosoever shall call on the name of Yahuah shall be delivered: for in Mount Tsiyon and in Yerushalayim shall be deliverance, as Yahuah has said, and in the remnant whom Yahuah shall call.
