GALACTIC WISDOM CONFERENCE -- NEW CHANGES FOR A BEAUTIFUL NEW WORLD!

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I discuss my upcoming Galactic Wisdom Conference on April 13 & 14, 2024, with new changes for a beautiful new Earth! See: www.galacticwisdomconference.com I hope you can all listen to this Out of this World Radio show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio, tedmahr.com outofthisworldreadings.com



