Recession Speculation Climbs as Manufacturing Numbers Fall

How does manufacturing weakness affect the economy overall?





EXTRA: Subscribe to my channel, and request our FREE Gold IRA Guide to learn more:

https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com/apm-lp/?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1404&sub_id=br

Gold Buyer Beware: Free guide and two reports: "10 Gold IRA Dealer Lies" and "15 Bad Reasons to Buy Gold & Silver: https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com/apm-lp/gold-ira-bb-arrow-expedited-4/?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1404&sub_id=br

Joe Montana Gold IRA: https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com/apm-lp/?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1404&sub_id=br

#inflation #CPI #economy



