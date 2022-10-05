Create New Account
10-05-2022 No leaks ever...And for many good reasons
33 views
The British American Patriot
Published 2 months ago |

Episode 96


yesterday was peppered with a few well timed and subtle disruptive revelations from the good guys, setting the stage for how we will see the games played this Red October. It's already getting interesting and it's only the 5th!


Watch the video I mentioned shared by Nicholas Veniamin (Pinch of salt...you decide):

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ulOUwhMIXL1G/


Link to EyeDropMedia website. Take a look around, these guys are awesome please support them:

https://www.eyedropmedia.com/

Keywords
newscorruptionqanontruthfakenewsdevolutionbidencrimefamilyletsgobrandon

