New York/Georgia Axis

There is a strange thing that has been happening over the past couple of years. That is the destruction and politicalization of the justice system in this country. The most egregious example is the "lawfare" being waged against Donald Trump. But the J-6th political prisoners, the persecution of Christians of all types in this land have felt the wrath of the Justice Department. Maybe we need more to do some more praying. But the real losers will be New York and Georgia.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.