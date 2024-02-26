New York/Georgia Axis

There is a strange thing that has been happening over the past couple of years. That is the destruction and politicalization of the justice system in this country. The most egregious example is the "lawfare" being waged against Donald Trump. But the J-6th political prisoners, the persecution of Christians of all types in this land have felt the wrath of the Justice Department. Maybe we need more to do some more praying. But the real losers will be New York and Georgia.