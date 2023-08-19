Paul: Shipwrecked On Malta | Pentecost to Patmos | Lineage

Paul was travelling on his journey to Rome when the ship they were in got caught in a storm and shipwrecked just off the coast of Malta. Miraculously he and everyone else on the ship survived as God still had a work for him to do, both on Malta but more significantly in Rome. Paul would spend a short time on the beautiful island of Malta before going to his final destination#KnowYourHistory #Lineage #LineageJourney #PentecostToPatmos

www.lineagejourney.com





Support Lineage Journey:

➡︎ Paypal: http://bit.ly/2V4jp8r

➡︎ Patreon: http://bit.ly/lineagejourney





Lineage T Shirts: http://bit.ly/2GSKP8w





Follow us on:

➡︎ Youtube: http://bit.ly/2UKFGDi

➡︎ Facebook: http://bit.ly/2PARzL3

➡︎ Instagram: http://bit.ly/2VCEje8

➡︎ Twitter: http://bit.ly/2WfeOfZ