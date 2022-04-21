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Pilgrim's Progress: Ever Heard Of The Second Biggest Selling Book Of All Time?
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33 views • April 21, 2022
The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this Rotten To The Core episode for part two in a discussion concerning Pilgrim's Progress. Last week, we talked about how this famous story is being bastardized in order to politicize it for a corrupt agenda. This week, we'll look at both the original and the Political Pilgrim's Progress as The Liberty Belles get ready to embark on their Summer Spectacular, which is a multi-week course for families that will take them on a journey with Christian in Pilgrim's Progress.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/ever-heard-of-the-second-biggest-selling-book-of-all-time-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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