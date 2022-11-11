Julian Assange (the first amendment & censorship)

This episode we will discuss Julian Assange founder of WikiLeaks for his journalistic work.





We will looking look how his case impact the world of the 1st amendment and free speech.





This podcast will shed light on the responsibilities of the duties of journalists in which to seek correct information and present it people.

Regardless of the culture and background.





These truths are protected by the freedom of speech and in which ensures by the protection of constitutional rights of the first amendment.





Currently is jeopardizing our freedoms by censoring our rights to free speech and knowledge of the truth.





