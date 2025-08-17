© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Countdown To Lockdown By Pacsteam
An instrumental glam rock anthem from the 80s revival spirit – "Countdown To Lockdown". A song dedicated to freedom, resistance against control, and the eternal human will to stand strong against oppression. The music speaks without words, while this narration explores the meaning behind the message: liberty over tyranny.
