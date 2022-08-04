Straight from the Horse's Mouth | Young Adult Males #1 - #RealNotRare #COVIDVaccineVictims

The purpose of this series “Straight From the Horses Mouth” is to highlight REAL people, who are ACTIVELY CENSORED, who have (mysteriously) had random health issues. The “COVID” injection seems to be a clear common denominator among many “mysterious” heath occurrences. Especially those among young, otherwise healthy people. Some individuals admit it was the “vaccine” that caused their problems, while others continue to praise “science” for keeping them “out of the hospital” and “COVID-free”. Makes perfect sense to trade a detox process by the body that displays “flu-like” symptoms called “COVID” for the likes of heart attacks and/or myocarditis, etc. All hail “science”.





Find the video who’s age range is the same of a loved one who believes in the “safe & effective” deception. May these videos wake them up to see that these “vaccine” injuries are real, and while they themselves may “feel okay”, that if they continue to take the injections, they are playing vaccine roulette. I mean no disrespect to the ones who have fallen due to this bioweapon called “COVID Vaccine”. May they rest in peace ❤️ But let this be a warning to us still alive to stay clear of these injections AT ALL COSTS.





Video sources:

26-YEAR-OLD MAN KILLED BY PFIZER POISON TRUSTED SCIENCE AND DID HIS PART - https://www.bitchute.com/video/DIIFKhQzBFFx/

HEART ATTACK 2-DAYS AFTER VAX DOCS STILL RECOMMEND 2ND POISON INJECTION - https://www.bitchute.com/video/b1Nm2FgbylVc/

OLYMPIC DIVING CHAMPION KILLED BY VAXXX INDUCED LUNG FAILURE - https://www.bitchute.com/video/LQSZW2vwgyz8/

VAXXX POISON KILLS PURPLE PILLED CANADIAN COMEDIAN - https://www.bitchute.com/video/FoImUB2xCYtj/

SAILOR'S HEART, LIVER AND LIFE DESTROYED BY VAXXX POISON INJECTION - https://www.bitchute.com/video/1xS5KkCkAuqh/





Thanks for watching, please share with others!!!

Find all SSoGM links below:

All links in one spot: https://beacons.ai/ssogm

Email - [email protected]

Buy SSoGM Merch [Where clothing meets meaningful messages]- https://ssogm.myspreadshop.com

Anchor - https://anchor.fm/carlettemck

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5QoJQOncw34DZ0yHiLpIan?si=9a6f63580b9f4f89

Saturday Present Truth (Substack) - https://carlettemck.substack.com/

BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DjGp4GbiRLUv/

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-1173531

Odysee - https://odysee.com/@ssogm:f

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ssogm

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjJ8tL9ItZPlLnRUoBVw4Hw

Gab - https://gab.com/groups/53489

Twitter - https://twitter.com/ssogministries

Gettr - https://gettr.com/user/ssogm

Discord - https://discord.com/invite/bq7PhgZdHt