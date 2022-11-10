MASSIVE FEAR in the Bitcoin Market Makes Me Feel Greedy-- Warren Buffett

With FTX exchange going down, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have collapsed in price. Is it time to follow warren buffet's guiding voice to be greedy when others are fearful? This investor says yes.#bitcoin #ftx #binance #bitcoincrash





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more







