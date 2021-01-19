© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Christian Attitude and Influence" by Rob Trevino
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • January 19, 2021
In this Sermon, we will learn about what type of Attitude, and Influence, all Biblical Baptized Christians must have, that the unsaved world must see in them. Please have your Bible available to confirm all scripture given in this Sermon.
"May God's Will be done"
Rob Trevino | Admin: HisLoveforme.com
"May God's Will be done"
Rob Trevino | Admin: HisLoveforme.com
Keywords
godholy spiritbaptismjesussalvationbible studyrepentthe holy spiritthe truthsound doctrinechurch of christbible classchristian attitude and influencehi-desert church of christchurches of christthe gospel of christleave denominationalismthe church of christromans ch16v16mark ch16v16the truth shall make you free
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.