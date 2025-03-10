First International Journalists in Kfarkila: Israeli Lies Exposed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laith Marouf, David Miller and Dimitri Lascaris were the first international journalists to enter Kafarkila (Kfarkila) in south Lebanon right on the borders of occupied Palestine. They witness the deliberate mass destruction of every structure in the village, and the uprooting and looting of the ancient world renowned Kfarkila olive trees, by the satanic Zionist invaders.
Filmed on 22/2/2025
Producer: Hadi Hotait
