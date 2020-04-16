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Second Wave of the H5N1 Bird Flu Wiping Out Tens of Thousands of Chickens in China!!
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257 views • April 16, 2020
#China Shandong, April 14th, 2020
SECOND WAVE of the #H5N1 #BirdFlu has Wiping Out Tens of thousands of chickens have died and many farmer have lost their livelihoods!
SECOND WAVE of the #H5N1 #BirdFlu has Wiping Out Tens of thousands of chickens have died and many farmer have lost their livelihoods!
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