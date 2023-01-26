https://gettr.com/post/p26bckra214

01/17/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL，NFSC fellow fighters were protesting against CCP and Paul Hastings law firm in Tokyo. Fellow fighter Black Cat talked about the pro-CCP Okinawa county governor, Denny Tamaki. The CCP has their claws and their funds influence not only the US election, but also small areas like Okinawa. They use their tactics to Communize entire local area and control to local politics to split Japan.

#Okinawa #DennyTamaki #ccpinfiltrates

01/17/2023 对邪恶说不，新中国联邦的战友们在东京抗议中共和普衡律所。黑猫战友谈到了亲中共的冲绳县县长玉成丹尼。中共的爪子和资金不仅影响美国的选举，也影响了像冲绳这样的小地区的选举。利用他们的手段来赤化整个地方，控制地方政治来分裂日本。

#冲绳 #玉成丹尼 #中共渗透





