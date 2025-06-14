MASSIVE fire engulfs WORLD’S largest gas field in Iran.

FIRE rages at Iran’s South Pars Gas Field

Refinery hit after Israeli strike — world’s LARGEST gas field

Tehran’s petroleum ministry blames ISRAELI strikes, says blaze ‘contained’

The following from a Sputnik interview:

US always planned to use Israel as PROXY to attack Iran

Donald Trump did everything he could to make sure that the war between Israel and Iran began, military and political observer Evgeny Mikhailov tells Sputnik.

The White House was well aware that Tehran would never accept the “humiliating” terms for the nuclear deal, and thus from the get-go planned to use Israel against Iran.

The fact that Trump essentially adopted a “my way or the highway” approach to the nuclear talks with Iran did not help matters either.

With Iran’s attacks on US military bases in the Middle East on the table, if Tehran decides that a large-scale war is unavoidable, the ensuing escalation may deal a serious blow to Trump’s image in the United States.

There is a high probability of the ongoing crisis leading to further evolution of the Iranian military technologies, assuming that Iran manages to withstand the Israeli aggression and deliver a fitting retaliation, Mikhailov predicts.

“I believe that Iranian leadership and Iranian people will be able to adapt even in these harsh conditions and to deliver a fitting reprisal to Israel and the US.”

Without US support, Israel would not last long against Iran, considering the vastness of the Iranian missile stockpiles and the fact that Israel expended much of its military potential on the Gaza war and attacks against Lebanon.