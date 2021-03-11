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COVID 19 Vaccine 049 - One Of The Best Discussions So Far Dr. Andy Wakefield Dissects the mRNA Covid
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420 views • March 11, 2021
Dr Wakefield is one of the most respected world authorities on vaccines.
His battle to expose big pharma and the vaccine fraud cost him his job
but he continues to expose them.
His battle to expose big pharma and the vaccine fraud cost him his job
but he continues to expose them.
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