This Is How Fuel Prices Affects Everything #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇https://www.youtube.com/embed/7kvWbM3GmHQ





Did you know that fuel prices can start a domino effect?





In this video, Chris Taylor, the creator and host of the YouTube channel ‘The Financial Prepper’ explains the surprising influence that fuel prices have on the economy.





Chris says that fuel is the LIFEBLOOD of the economy. ⛽





And the more expensive it gets, the higher the inflation rate’s going to go. 📈





And if its price doesn’t stop climbing up, it may bring entire economies down. 💥





Do you agree that fuel prices have major impact on the economy? Comment below.