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No Holds Barred - Dr. Thorpe Speaks Truth: Fauci Is A Serial Killer; You Should Never Trust Doctors Anymore; Credibility Is Lost; (MIRRORED)
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2614 views • January 13, 2022
No Holds Barred - Dr. Thorpe Speaks Truth: Fauci Is A Serial Killer; You Should Never Trust Doctors Anymore; Credibility Is Lost; (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Odysee channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/Fetal-Risk-Whistleblower-OBGYN-Doctor--quot-The-Vaccine-Increased-The-Death-Rate-25-Fold-In-10-Months-quot-:b?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
Dr. James Thorpe, OBGYN: Patient/Doctor relationship has been destroyed; vaccine has increased the death rate 25 fold in 10 months.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TGjFPyE3L4JX/
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/Fetal-Risk-Whistleblower-OBGYN-Doctor--quot-The-Vaccine-Increased-The-Death-Rate-25-Fold-In-10-Months-quot-#b
Claim ID
b18914eece531664296f221a65d75699fecd4c0e
Mirrored from Odysee channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/Fetal-Risk-Whistleblower-OBGYN-Doctor--quot-The-Vaccine-Increased-The-Death-Rate-25-Fold-In-10-Months-quot-:b?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
Dr. James Thorpe, OBGYN: Patient/Doctor relationship has been destroyed; vaccine has increased the death rate 25 fold in 10 months.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TGjFPyE3L4JX/
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/Fetal-Risk-Whistleblower-OBGYN-Doctor--quot-The-Vaccine-Increased-The-Death-Rate-25-Fold-In-10-Months-quot-#b
Claim ID
b18914eece531664296f221a65d75699fecd4c0e
Keywords
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