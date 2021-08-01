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Dr. Tom Cowan: ‘Virus’ Is Identical to Normal Cell ‘Structures’ (2021.06.11)
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1048 views • August 01, 2021
Live Zoom Webinar: Recorded Friday, June 11th, 2021 at 2:00 pm EDT.
Discussion on the Study: ‘Virus’ Is Identical to Normal Cell ‘Structures’.
In this live webinar, Dr. Thomas Cowan discussed a paper that he received from one of his listeners that puts another nail in the coffin for the existence of SARS-CoV-2. He also did a Q&A session in the second half of the video at the:30:00 mark.
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IptvuaxgYKuY
https://drtomcowan.com
https://covid-19-myths.com
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Discussion on the Study: ‘Virus’ Is Identical to Normal Cell ‘Structures’.
In this live webinar, Dr. Thomas Cowan discussed a paper that he received from one of his listeners that puts another nail in the coffin for the existence of SARS-CoV-2. He also did a Q&A session in the second half of the video at the:30:00 mark.
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IptvuaxgYKuY
https://drtomcowan.com
https://covid-19-myths.com
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
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