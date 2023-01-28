The Health Benefits of Turpentine with Dr Jennifer Daniels - Interviewed by Darren McDuffie

Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html





Dr. Jennifer Daniels visits Perfectly Healthy And Toned Radio to chat about the health benefits of turpentine.





Dr. Jennifer Daniels graduated from Nottingham High School in Syracuse, NY in 1975. She attended Harvard/Radcliffe College. She was distinguished as a National Merit Achievement Scholar and a Radcliffe National Scholar. After majoring in Biology, she received her BA degree with Honors.





Dr. Daniels entered The University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and at the same time, completed her studies at The Wharton School. She received her Medical Degree (MD) and her MBA concurrently at the end of 4 years.





While practicing medicine, Dr. Jennifer Daniels noticed that, despite compliance on the part of patients, the patients seemed to worsen under the care she had been trained to provide. She decided to give patients a choice between The Standard of Care, (doing nothing), and Natural Therapies, (diet, lifestyle, supplements, cleansing, herbs). Dr. Daniels found that the death rate in her medical practice went from four a year to zero.





