SECOND OPINION - The Lie of America’s War on Cancer

One insider's story of how vitamin B17 got demonized in the medical mainstream.





One of America’s largest cancer centers tested a non-patentable cancer therapy and found that it stopped the spread of cancer 80% of the time, and they were forced by the US Government and other cancer agencies to cover up their own positive results. This is that story, with a frontline whistleblower, documents, and never-before-seen footage showing this profound cover-up.