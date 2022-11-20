SECOND OPINION - The Lie of America’s War on Cancer

One insider's story of how vitamin B17 got demonized in the medical mainstream.
One of America’s largest cancer centers tested a non-patentable cancer therapy and found that it stopped the spread of cancer 80% of the time, and they were forced by the US Government and other cancer agencies to cover up their own positive results. This is that story, with a frontline whistleblower, documents, and never-before-seen footage showing this profound cover-up.
