Sandu Blocks the Road to Elections📝(from Rybar)

In the parliamentary elections in Moldova, the authorities once again used a proven scheme: Transnistrians are simply not allowed to access polling stations.

Traffic jams have formed at bridges like Kamianka — Senetivka, Rybnytsya — Rezina, and other roads, with people wanting to vote. Moldovan police are stopping every vehicle, checking documents, and even "suddenly" closing roads for repairs right on election day.

📌Formal excuses are "frozen computers" and "repair work". The actual goal is to limit the participation of Transnistria residents in the elections. Last year, Chisinau already blocked bridges, and now new pressure elements have been added: from artificial traffic jams to reducing the number of polling stations for Transnistrians.

❗️All of this fits into Maya Sandu's office strategy: to deprive voting rights for those who do not support the course of NATO integration. Moreover, according to information (@ rusich_army) from our colleagues, Moldovan authorities are increasingly working in coordination with the SBU and Ukrainian special units, working out scenarios of forceful pressure on Transnistria.

©️Thus, the situation around the elections is just part of a broader process. The pro-Western regime in Chisinau demonstrates readiness to take any steps: from blocking bridges to preparing for a forceful scenario.