Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Winter permanent skirting to survive the weather coming.
channel image
Freedom Yurt Guy
1 Subscribers
73 views
Published 16 hours ago

Having an elevated platform is best for running electric, internet cable, plumbi  

ng but it must get skirted if you want to survive the high

winds and cold temps without freeze conditions. 

Keywords
preppingsurvivalsolarpreparednessoff gridwinterizationeco flowbug out cabin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket