The Body Reboot Program: Cleanse Your Gut, Reset Your Health
Hotze Health
11 views • 1 day ago

Struggling with cravings, bloating, or stubborn weight gain? Today, Elaina Mango from the Hotze Health and Wellness Center is joined by James Bittick, Director of Physicians Preference Vitamins, to discuss the Body Reboot program and why gut health is the foundation for sustainable weight loss, energy, and overall wellness.

They explain how symptoms such as bloating, indigestion, brain fog, cravings, fatigue, and stubborn weight gain are often signs of yeast overgrowth and poor gut health, commonly caused by a high-sugar diet and frequent antibiotic use. The discussion highlights why weight loss and gut cleansing must be done together, since proper digestion and nutrient absorption are essential for long-term results.

Elaina and James walk us through the structure of the Body Reboot program, which includes a free email series filled with education, recipes, motivation, and access to a supportive Facebook community. They also explain how the Body Reboot Pack supports the process by helping curb cravings, support metabolism, cleanse yeast, rebuild the gut microbiome, and promote satiety using physician-recommended, natural supplements. They also emphasize practical preparation tips such as cleaning out the pantry, portion control, avoiding sugars (including fruit) during the initial phase, navigating restaurants successfully, and building a supportive home environment. The ultimate goal is not temporary dieting, but creating sustainable habits that lead to long-term health improvements, lasting weight loss and a lifetime of overall health.

To join the Body Reboot Program, go to BodyRebootChallenge.com, or if you have questions, contact Physicians Preference Vitamins at 281-646-1659 or by email at [email protected].

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, Hormones, Health, and Happiness, call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthgut healthfatiguedr steven hotzewellness revolutionbody reboot
