© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mystic Esoteric Manuscripts - Occulted Hip Hop Mix (shadowbanned on youtube) ((432Hz))
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • June 22, 2021
Esoteric, one of those words that too many seem weary about.. why the taboo? All the word means is deeper within, or from an inner circle, similar to occult, meaning hidden from the "ocular".. and unfortunately, dark forces have occulted knowledge & power to their advantage which has set the stage since antiquity for our current corrupted human and world conditions.. This mix will discuss the NWO (and/or the old world order) and touch on the dark illuminati, masons, false flags, etc..
Light needs to be shed on this situation starting with the terms esoteric and occult cuz there are both light and dark forces that associate with it, like the illuminati and freemasons.. the word illuminati just means enlightened one, which is kinda ironic for dark satanic occultist illuminati folks who claim this enlightenment title, but are using it for black magic and control over others, which is not that high of a vibration in an enlightened state of consciousness.. they'll think otherwise but go figure.. it’s rather important to understand how they operate regardless..
We all need to shed light on the darkness- within ourselves as well as the macrocosm, once self-illuminated.
The cats outta the bag in this modern day of instant information, therefore those who hide knowledge for bad reasons need to be exposed and those who hide it for good reasons need to step forward and share their wisdom.. too much disinformation/misinformation, psy-ops and controlled opposition have made the path to truth and enlightenment quite a tricky one.. But through intuition, critical thinking, an open mind, controlled ego, pre-existing beliefs and biases aside with a whole lotta discernment, i have faith that anyone can truly awaken to what’s really taking place on this planet and transform themselves into their own savior.. using these faculties and what ever else may be of service will be of great aid to the seeker, who will need to keep up persistent dedication, but one needs to genuinely WANT to seek the truth from the very start.. trouble with that is the fact too many believe they know the truth already and won't look beyond that while enforcing their current beliefs and rationality.. Nobody said this process is easy or enjoyable, but, at least to me, it beats being in blissful ignorance
There will be a full video compilation as the B sides of this mix coming out soon, which will relentlessly give many key visuals to these matters and more.. all killer- no filler.. killer? like killuminati?! Remember those times in rap? haha, viewer/listener discernment advised- it's up for you to figure it out.. i can't say that all info presented is 100% anyway, but it's not the typical conspiracy rap.
this is loaded to say the least- thick material with many cuts and snippets in-between songs.. 2 snippets were replaced due to copyright ish
◊◊◊◊---Track List & Time-stamps---◊◊◊◊
00: The Discovery - The Mystics
03: Cosmic Trigger - Jewelz Hunter (here's the book referenced http://www.freepdf.info/index.php?post/Wilson-Robert-Anton-Cosmic-trigger)
07: Break It on Down - Mayhem Mystics
12: Birds Of A Feather - Abstract Rude & Tribe Unique
13:30 Visions (revisited snippet with David Icke) - Kubiq
15:20 Rabbit Hole - Profoun Poet
20:50 Intro (All Seeing Eye) - Eyecue
22:30 Illuminati Interlude - DJ Zeph
23: Illuminati - Killah Priest ft. Rasul Allah
26:15 Truth Part 2 - Diabolic
29:55 Illuminazi - The Lost Children of Babylon
33:33 The Immaculate Deception - Payday Monsanto
36:30 Tactical Subversion - MC Ma'at
39:20 Rayo Azul (Blue Beam) - Beast 1333
43:30 Acropolis (snippet) - Atom Tha Immortal
44:25 Artificial Enhancement (snippet) - Formula Abstract
46:05 Inner Sanctum - Iconz
48: Manhattan Project (snippet) - El*A*Kwents
50:18 Gibaal Tea (snippet) - Mystik Journeymen
51:40 Mind Tricks - Per Aa Ra
54: Unseen Hand Interlude
55:55 Depth (Awaken remix) - King Britt ft. Rob Life
58:55 Just The Truth - Apakalypse & ATMA
1:02:52 Illuminati - Sol Zalez Feat. A.U.R.C.
1:05 Manuscript - Proverb
**sorry but the time stamps are around a minute & a half pushed back from here on out in this new edited 2021 youtube version
1:06:20 Master The Scrolls - Per Aa Ra
1:07:56 Effect of the Cause/411 - Pasha
1:09:40 Rosetta Stone - Blood Of Abraham
1:13:18 Stone Cutter's Un-secret Societal Interlude (do you remember that Simpsons episode?)
1:14:10 Puppeteers - Maximus da Mantis ft. Sense of Art of Convenant
1:18 Hymns (with Max Igan) - Mystik Journeymen
1:19:31 The Thief in the Night - Aceyalone & Mumbles on beats
1:23:20 Break the Spells of Word Magic - DJ Yas vs Mark Passio
1:29:25 Pon' A Star - Audiopharmacy Prescription
1:32:10 Glitch in the Scripts Intermission
1:36:55 Nuclear Hip Hop - Mood ft. Talib Kweli
1:40:50 Outro (hidden track) - Luckyiam.PSC (Pushing Suckas Consciousness(to the next level) ft. ????
May love and truth be with you
Light needs to be shed on this situation starting with the terms esoteric and occult cuz there are both light and dark forces that associate with it, like the illuminati and freemasons.. the word illuminati just means enlightened one, which is kinda ironic for dark satanic occultist illuminati folks who claim this enlightenment title, but are using it for black magic and control over others, which is not that high of a vibration in an enlightened state of consciousness.. they'll think otherwise but go figure.. it’s rather important to understand how they operate regardless..
We all need to shed light on the darkness- within ourselves as well as the macrocosm, once self-illuminated.
The cats outta the bag in this modern day of instant information, therefore those who hide knowledge for bad reasons need to be exposed and those who hide it for good reasons need to step forward and share their wisdom.. too much disinformation/misinformation, psy-ops and controlled opposition have made the path to truth and enlightenment quite a tricky one.. But through intuition, critical thinking, an open mind, controlled ego, pre-existing beliefs and biases aside with a whole lotta discernment, i have faith that anyone can truly awaken to what’s really taking place on this planet and transform themselves into their own savior.. using these faculties and what ever else may be of service will be of great aid to the seeker, who will need to keep up persistent dedication, but one needs to genuinely WANT to seek the truth from the very start.. trouble with that is the fact too many believe they know the truth already and won't look beyond that while enforcing their current beliefs and rationality.. Nobody said this process is easy or enjoyable, but, at least to me, it beats being in blissful ignorance
There will be a full video compilation as the B sides of this mix coming out soon, which will relentlessly give many key visuals to these matters and more.. all killer- no filler.. killer? like killuminati?! Remember those times in rap? haha, viewer/listener discernment advised- it's up for you to figure it out.. i can't say that all info presented is 100% anyway, but it's not the typical conspiracy rap.
this is loaded to say the least- thick material with many cuts and snippets in-between songs.. 2 snippets were replaced due to copyright ish
◊◊◊◊---Track List & Time-stamps---◊◊◊◊
00: The Discovery - The Mystics
03: Cosmic Trigger - Jewelz Hunter (here's the book referenced http://www.freepdf.info/index.php?post/Wilson-Robert-Anton-Cosmic-trigger)
07: Break It on Down - Mayhem Mystics
12: Birds Of A Feather - Abstract Rude & Tribe Unique
13:30 Visions (revisited snippet with David Icke) - Kubiq
15:20 Rabbit Hole - Profoun Poet
20:50 Intro (All Seeing Eye) - Eyecue
22:30 Illuminati Interlude - DJ Zeph
23: Illuminati - Killah Priest ft. Rasul Allah
26:15 Truth Part 2 - Diabolic
29:55 Illuminazi - The Lost Children of Babylon
33:33 The Immaculate Deception - Payday Monsanto
36:30 Tactical Subversion - MC Ma'at
39:20 Rayo Azul (Blue Beam) - Beast 1333
43:30 Acropolis (snippet) - Atom Tha Immortal
44:25 Artificial Enhancement (snippet) - Formula Abstract
46:05 Inner Sanctum - Iconz
48: Manhattan Project (snippet) - El*A*Kwents
50:18 Gibaal Tea (snippet) - Mystik Journeymen
51:40 Mind Tricks - Per Aa Ra
54: Unseen Hand Interlude
55:55 Depth (Awaken remix) - King Britt ft. Rob Life
58:55 Just The Truth - Apakalypse & ATMA
1:02:52 Illuminati - Sol Zalez Feat. A.U.R.C.
1:05 Manuscript - Proverb
**sorry but the time stamps are around a minute & a half pushed back from here on out in this new edited 2021 youtube version
1:06:20 Master The Scrolls - Per Aa Ra
1:07:56 Effect of the Cause/411 - Pasha
1:09:40 Rosetta Stone - Blood Of Abraham
1:13:18 Stone Cutter's Un-secret Societal Interlude (do you remember that Simpsons episode?)
1:14:10 Puppeteers - Maximus da Mantis ft. Sense of Art of Convenant
1:18 Hymns (with Max Igan) - Mystik Journeymen
1:19:31 The Thief in the Night - Aceyalone & Mumbles on beats
1:23:20 Break the Spells of Word Magic - DJ Yas vs Mark Passio
1:29:25 Pon' A Star - Audiopharmacy Prescription
1:32:10 Glitch in the Scripts Intermission
1:36:55 Nuclear Hip Hop - Mood ft. Talib Kweli
1:40:50 Outro (hidden track) - Luckyiam.PSC (Pushing Suckas Consciousness(to the next level) ft. ????
May love and truth be with you
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.