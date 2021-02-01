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Zachary and I saying goodnight and practicing saying animals on his baby mobile.
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0 view • February 01, 2021
We made this video in December 2019. He loves to listen to and play with baby mobiles at night. He attempts to say goodnight and I love you repeating after me. He is nonverbal, severely "Autistic" and severely developmentally delayed because of almost 40 vaccines. Please follow his story, our story.
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